Ypsilanti City Council to finalize new meeting rules for the city’s four advisory bodies

The Ypsilanti City Council could finalize new meeting rules for the city’s four advisory bodies at tonight's meeting.

Ypsilanti’s city advisory commissions were able to make their own meeting policies. However, the Police Advisory Commission has struggled to reach a quorum, causing meetings to get canceled or cut short. That’s because the commission follows the Open Meetings Act, which requires four commissioners to attend in-person to reach quorum.

Tonight, the city council will discuss removing the Open Meetings Act, which would allow members to meet on Zoom. Meetings would still be open to the public and livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

The council will also discuss the hiring process of a permanent city manager at tonight's 7 PM meeting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org