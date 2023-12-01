Ann Arbor school board to consider $1.7 million plan to update high school pool

At next week's meeting, the Ann Arbor school board will consider a $1.7 million update to Huron High School's pool.

Huron High School's pool was built in the 1990’s and has largely been left unchanged. The updates the board will discuss include updating electrical work, installing new water pumps, and tanks.

Andrew Cluley is a spokesperson for Ann Arbor Public Schools. He says, because the pool is at a lower level than the rest of the building, construction will include a monorail system, which would allow new equipment to be property installed.

“The bulk of the project is that the equipment has lived longer than anticipated, and we just need to make sure that the pool keeps running going forward, so our students can continue to swim in it.”

If the board approves the updates, construction will take place throughout next summer.

