Ypsilanti City Council member Jennifer Symanns resigns citing personal commitments

A member of Ypsilanti City Council has announced her resignation. WEMU’s Taylor Bowie has more.

Jennifer Symanns was a little more than one year into her second term when she offered her resignation over the weekend. The 2nd Ward Democrat says it is personal commitments that prevent her from always attending city council meetings.

Symanns is among the three elected officials who are the subject of a recall campaign for their votes approving a multi-million-dollar building intended to house the city’s Department of Public Services.

Symanns' resignation is effective December 31st, and city officials have until the first meeting in February to name a replacement to serve out the remainder of her term. The seat comes up for election again in November of 2024.

Symanns said it’s been an honor to serve her community in various public roles over the last decade.

