Ypsilanti City Council will revisit resolution expressing solidarity with Palestinian people 

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Bowie
Published December 5, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST
The City of Ypsilanti logo in City Hall on Sept. 24, 2019.
City of Ypsilanti
/
cityofypsilanti.com
The City of Ypsilanti logo in City Hall on Sept. 24, 2019.

At tonight's meeting, Ypsilanti City Council will revisit a resolution voicing support and solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza. That’s after the council rescinded the resolution at the last meeting.

Community members said the original resolution did not adequately condemn the actions of Hamas or acknowledge the Israelis killed in the October 7th attacks.

At this meeting, council plans to bring forth an edited resolution that acknowledges the harm done to both Palestinian and Jewish people in Gaza.

Council members Me'Chelle King and Desirae Simmons voted to uphold the original resolution, expressing that changes could still be made to the language. However, the majority voted to rescind the resolution and consider a reworded version at tonight's meeting.

Taylor Bowie
Taylor Bowie joined WEMU as a reporter in October 2023.
See stories by Taylor Bowie
