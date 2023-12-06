© 2023 WEMU
Pro-Palestine students plan to rally at Thursday's UM Board of Regents meeting in Ann Arbor

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Bowie
Published December 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST
Aerial view of the University of Michigan campus.
The University of Michigan
/
umich.edu
Aerial view of the University of Michigan campus.

Pro-Palestinian student groups at the University of Michigan plan to protest Thursday afternoon’s Board of Regents meeting on the Ann Arbor campus.

Members from over 60 multicultural student organizations at The University of Michigan plan to discuss the university’s stance on the Israel/Hamas war at the meeting.

The rally follows a string of pro-Palestine protests, one of which led to the arrest of 40 students on November 17th, after students entered a locked administration building, seeking a meeting with Santa Ono to discuss divestment from companies they say are profiting from Israel’s participation in the war.

Organizers of the rally say they also want the university to investigate what they call, “anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, and Islamophobic racism and harassment” on campus.

The rally begins at 2 PM Thursday afternoon and the Board of Regents will meet at 3 PM.

