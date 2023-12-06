Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners set to approve new four-year budget

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners will vote on adopting the county’s quadrennial budget at tonight's meeting.

The resolution would set the county’s $500 million budget for the next four years. It includes expected expenses and revenue for the county, including some large-scale projects to address homelessness throughout the area, and reach numerous sustainability goals.

The board will also vote on ratifying and accepting the Connect and Protect Law Enforcement Behavioral Response Grant from the Sheriff’s Office and discuss expanding Diversion, Deflection and Violence Intervention Programming, which would include hiring an additional program coordinator for the Washtenaw Embraces Life Is Valuable Everyday, or WeL.I.V.E., program.

The board will meet tonight at 7PM.

