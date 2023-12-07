Ypsilanti City Council votes to renovate DPS yard, rather than relocate

Ypsilanti City Council has voted to renovate the current Department of Public Services facility, rather than relocate the operation.

The council has rescinded a resolution approving the purchase of a $3.7 million property for DPS facilities. Instead, the city has elected to further invest in the current site and has committed to analyzing the working state of all city-owned properties.

Bonnie Wessler is the director of DPS and says the state of the current facility constrains the department's ability to perform some services.

“Right now, there are portions of the building that are critical for DPS operations that we cannot use in a safe manner.”

Wessler favored relocating the DPS yard and says she doesn’t know if council's decision will be the cheaper option.

“It’s basically the question of spending a bunch of money all at once right now or spending more money over time.”

Desirae Simmons, who is currently undergoing a recall because of her vote to purchase the property, abstained from voting.

