Ann Arbor may streamline housing development approval process

Ann Arbor officials are considering simplifying the city’s approval process for economic and land development projects. City Council discussed the idea this week at Ann Arbor’s annual planning session.

The planning session focused on the expanding housing shortage in Ann Arbor. City officials suggested that removing some of the bureaucratic barriers developers run into can make way for housing that accommodates a variety of income levels.

John Fournier is Ann Arbor’s Deputy City Administrator. He says Ann Arbor plans to pursue city-owned affordable housing opinions but hopes simplifying the approval process for private developments will put less demand on the market.

“If we are going to make an impact on affordability and sustainability, we do need to make our land development processes less bureaucratic, less costly and easier to maneuver.”

Council will discuss this issue and others at a work session in early 2024 in advance of the budget season.

