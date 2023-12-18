Ann Arbor Public Schools releases survey on superintendent search

Surveys seeking community input on the Ann Arbor Board of Education's search for a permanent superintendent will be circulated today to students, staff, and parents.

The survey will be emailed directly to those affiliated with the school system but is also available online at the Ann Arbor Public Schools website.

The school board shared their hiring timeline at last week's meeting, saying they hope to conduct interviews in March and make a final selection in April.

The post has been vacant since September, when the board voted to separate from former superintendent Dr. Jeanice Swift. Following the decision, administrator Jazz Parks has served as interim superintendent.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org