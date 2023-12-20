Ypsilanti moving forward in search for Ward 2 council member

Residents of Ypsilanti’s second ward can now submit their applications to fill a vacancy on the City Council.

The City of Ypsilanti is seeking to fill a vacancy on city council, left after Jennifer Symanns resigned earlier this month. The appointee will serve through the 2024 election, in which voters will then elect a council member to serve the rest of Symanns' regular term.

Andrew Hellenga is Ypsilanti’s interim city manager and presented the timeline for the appointment process.

“The resignation was updated to, I believe, the eleventh. Now, council has to make the appointment no later than January 23rd.”

The appointment comes as council also moves forward with four applications for city manager. They plan to interview candidates for the city manager position on January 10th at 6PM.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org