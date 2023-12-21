UM medical assistants and behavioral health workers unionize

An additional 1,300 healthcare employees at Michigan Medicine have joined a union for health professionals.

The United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals (UMMAP), American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Local 6739 now represents 600 behavioral health workers and 700 medical assistants at Michigan Medicine.

Penni Toney is the president of UMMAP and a CT technologist for the University of Michigan health care systems. She says better working conditions for staff means better care for patients.

“The workers here and those members in UMMAP organized to make sure that every patient that walks through these doors are given the world class care they deserve."

Toney says the union also hopes to restore some benefits that were halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The union now plans to form a bargaining unit to enter contract negotiations.

