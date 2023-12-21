© 2023 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UM medical assistants and behavioral health workers unionize

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Bowie
Published December 21, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST
University of Michigan Hospital
University of Michigan Health System
/
uofmhealth.org
University of Michigan Hospital

An additional 1,300 healthcare employees at Michigan Medicine have joined a union for health professionals.

The United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals (UMMAP), American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Local 6739 now represents 600 behavioral health workers and 700 medical assistants at Michigan Medicine.

Penni Toney is the president of UMMAP and a CT technologist for the University of Michigan health care systems. She says better working conditions for staff means better care for patients.

“The workers here and those members in UMMAP organized to make sure that every patient that walks through these doors are given the world class care they deserve."

Toney says the union also hopes to restore some benefits that were halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The union now plans to form a bargaining unit to enter contract negotiations.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News michigan medicineThe University of Michiganunionhealth care
Taylor Bowie
Taylor Bowie joined WEMU as a reporter in October 2023.
See stories by Taylor Bowie
Related Content