Special Programming for the Holidays

So #teamWEMU can spend Christmas Day with their families, we've assembled a great day of special holiday programming in their place on Monday, December 25. Details below:

6 a.m.-Jonathan Winters reads Dickens A Christmas Carol

7 a.m.- 10 a.m.- Tinsel Tales-

10 a.m.- 3 p.m - John Bommarito's Jazz Holiday Mix

3 p.m.- 4 p.m. - John Bommarito's Blues Holiday Mix

4 p.m.-All Songs Considered Holiday

5 p.m.-Joy To the World Pink Martini

6 p.m.-Jazz Piano Christmas - (hosted by Felix Contreras)

-

For more information about what you can expect from these programs:

At 6 a.m., master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy. From NPR and KCRW.

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Stating at 7 a.am., continuing with the tradition of first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

#teamwemu's John Bommarito has hand selected a variety of jazz oriented Holiday selections from Gregory Porter, Vince Guaraldi, Kat Edmonson, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Marcus Roberts Trio, Samara Joy and many others to fill your home with the sound of jazz on Christmas Day. At 3:00 p.m., it's a special edition of Blues Time with tracks from B.B. King, Chuck Berry, Charles Brown, Ray Charles, Thornetta Davis and more.

Then at 4 p.m. it's an All Songs Considered Holiday. Through a series of unexpected events, Bob and Robin found themselves hurtling through outer space, on an urgent musical mission. They took a rocket ride to the stars and found comfort from a few special guests and friends, including Angel Olsen, Rivers Cuomo of Weezer, our favorite spaceman (Dan Deacon, of course), and more. (This is a repeat of the 2014 episode.)

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe starting at 5 p.m.. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered's Ari Shapiro, and co-produced by OPB and Murray Street Productions.

Finally, at 6 p.m. it is your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them! The Kennedy Center and NPR present A Jazz Piano Christmas, the annual sell-out event featuring jazz-infused renditions of the season’s most-loved music. This year, we spotlight remarkable pianist, vocalist, and actress Melvis Santa—whose eclectic Afro-Cuban style has made her one of the most electrifying artists on the scene—in addition to internationally acclaimed Cuban composer and jazz pianist Alfredo Rodriguez. Hosted by Felix Contreras

On New Years Day we'll be running special programming hosted by Christian McBride called Toast of the Nation from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. An NPR tradition every year since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is festive jazz you can party to. Hear sets from Hiromi and Lizz Wright..

