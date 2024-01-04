Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office awarded nearly $1 million for violence intervention programs

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office has been awarded a nearly $1 million grant for a violence intervention initiative.

The grant, awarded by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, will in part go towards establishing the Retaliation Prevention Rapid Relocation Resource Fund. The new program will work to relocate and rehouse survivors of street-level violence, such as gun violence.

Derrick Jackson is a director with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. He says much of the grant will go towards funding community-based intervention programs.

“So, these dollars are not just sheriff's office dollars to help people relocate, they’re really the community's dollars. And anyone who is a survivor of gun violence is going to be able to access these resources.”

The grant will also be used to hire additional community health workers and expand violence intervention training.

