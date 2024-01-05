© 2024 WEMU
Ahead of the National Championship game, Ann Arbor Police prepare for downtown celebrations

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Bowie
Published January 5, 2024 at 1:53 PM EST
Michigan Wolverines
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Michigan Wolverines

It’s just three days away! On Monday night, The University of Michigan will face Washington in the College Football Playoff Championship game. It promises to be a festive night in Ann Arbor, and local police are ready.

Although the city of Houston is hosting the title game, Ann Arbor Police know the Wolverines' hometown will be buzzing with activity and, potentially, massive celebrations.

Interim police chief Patrick Maguire says he anticipates Michigan will win and bring home college football’s top prize, but wants folks to be respectful, no matter the outcome of the game.

“Sometimes, we see people out and about celebrating, you know, out in the streets, and that’s great. We love to see people having a good time. We just want to remind everybody to be smart and be safe, and don’t do anything you’d be embarrassed to see the next day on video.”

Maguire is also encouraging students and community members to make advance decisions on how to safely get home at the end of the night. He suggests designating a sober driver or use of a rideshare app.

WEMU News The University of MichiganUniversity of Michigan FootballAnn ArborAnn Arbor Police DepartmentPatrick MaguirePublic Safety
Taylor Bowie
Taylor Bowie joined WEMU as a reporter in October 2023.
Taylor Bowie
