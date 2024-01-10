Ypsilanti City Council to interview city manager candidates

Ypsilanti may be closer to having a permanent city manager in place. The city council will interview the four finalists tonight.

Interviewees include Andrew Hellenga, Ypsilanti’s current interim city manager, Andrew Niedzinski, the city manager of Vassar, Michigan, Vester Davis, the city manager of Springfield, Michigan, and Fred Ventresco, the town administrator of Pinetops, North Carolina.

The search is led by Amy Cell Talent, an Ypsilanti-based hiring firm. Barbie Singers is a talent acquisition director with the firm. She says these finalists come after city council voted to increase the salary range to attract candidates with more city managing experience.

“Based on feedback we got, the compensation range at that point was still too low for a lot of the more experienced city manager that we have a network with."

The role has been filled by an interim since Frances McMullan retired in August after working for the city for 16 years.

