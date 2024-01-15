For the first time in 32 years, the Detroit Lions have won a playoff game

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

The last time the Detroit Lions won a playoff game, George H.W. Bush was president and the Russian Federation was only a few days old. But yesterday, for the first time in 32 years, the Lions roared in the postseason. In a 24-23 nailbiter, the Lions and quarterback Jared Goff defeated his former team, the LA Rams. And Lions fans might not have to wait three decades for another playoff win, as they'll host the winner of tonight's Eagles-Buccaneers game next week.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.