Washtenaw and Wayne Counties get millions in EV grant money

A $9.5 million grant from the Department of Energy is coming to electric vehicle research projects in Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

The grant will go towards projects focused on developing charging systems and batteries for EV’s. The funding aims to provide more efficient, convenient EV charging stations throughout the state and lower the cost of EV batteries.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell represents Michigan's sixth district. That's where three grant recipients are located. Dingell says she wants to ensure Michigan’s infrastructure can support EV’s as they become more popular.

“It’s critical that we invest research and development of these technologies here in America, and I want it done in Michigan, the state that put the world on wheels, to remain competitive."

The University of Michigan Board of Regents will get $1 million of the money, Ricardo Incorporated in Van Buren Township will get nearly $5 million, while MAHLE Powertrain in Plymouth will get just under $4 million.

