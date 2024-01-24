Ypsilanti City Council fills two important vacancies

Ypsilanti City Council Has chosen Andrew Hellenga to serve as Ypsilanti’s permanent city manager and appointed a new 2nd Ward council member. Hellenga has been working as interim city manager since August when Frances McMullen stepped down from the position.

In a five-to-one vote, Council last night selected Hellenga over Vester Davis Jr. of Springfield, Michigan. Prior to taking on the interim role, Hellenga had worked for the city for over ten years.

Hellenga will have some added duties. He’ll also take the title of interim city clerk. That’s because clerk Aaron Smith resigned earlier this week.

The City Council also appointed Patrick McLean to fill the 2nd Ward council seat left open when Jennifer Symmons stepped down at the end of last year. He’ll serve the remainder of her term through the November general election.

