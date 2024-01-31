Ypsilanti's new city manager hopes to address staffing issues, aging infrastructure

Ypsilanti’s newly appointed city manager is establishing priorities as he settles into the job on a permanent basis.

Andrew Hellenga had worked for the city for nearly ten years, including most recently as interim city manager. He was appointed to the position on a permanent basis last week.

Hellenga says his first priority is to rebuilding city staff, since several key roles have been left vacant.

“The first challenge that we’ll need to tackle is staffing shortages. We have a few very important positions that are without a director or leadership.”

Also on the agenda is using the city’s budget more effectively.

“We need to start focusing on budgeting better, forecasting better, so we use the funds that we have to provide better services to city residents."

Hellenga says he will also focus on rebuilding some of the city’s aging infrastructure.

