County election officials to begin verifying petition signatures aimed at recalling Ypsilanti council member Desirae Simmons

The Washtenaw County Election Commission will begin to review signatures on a recall petition targeting a member of Ypsilanti City Council.

A citizens group began the recall effort against 3rd Ward council member Desirae Simmons after she voted in favor of purchasing a multi-million-dollar property for the city’s Department of Public Safety.

Although the purchase did not go forward, the group continued collecting signatures, saying the decision was financially irresponsible.

Ed Golembiewski is director of elections for Washtenaw County. He says if the signatures are approved by the county, alternative candidates will have 10 days to file a nominating petition to run against Simmons.

“The current officer that is subject to this recall in the first place, Desirae Simmons, would be the presumed candidate under the Democratic party. Ypsilanti City Council is partisan."

The citizens group that prompted the recall has indicated it will present a candidate for the seat.

If the petition signatures are approved, the seat will be up for election on the May 7th ballot.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org