Public universities could see a smaller funding increase in this iteration of the state budget 

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released her state budget proposal for the new fiscal year that begins October 1st. It includes more money for education including public universities. Yet, the proposed increase may not turn out to be much more than an offset.

The governor’s recommendation includes funding to make pre-k through the first two years of community college free for Michigan residents. For the four-year public universities, the governor has proposed a funding increase that is about half of the 5% increase in the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget.

“We’re looking at about 2.5% [increase]. My calculation is that’s barely going to meet inflation targets."

That’s Eastern Michigan University president, Dr. James Smith. In last year’s fiscal year budget, EMU received $90.1 million in state appropriations. Smith adds that the new budget proposal cuts funding for infrastructure maintenance at universities. That, he says, is a hit to older institutions like EMU.

“All things aren’t equal. You know, the campuses that are 1960 and forward are not the same as those that are from the 1800s and forward."

The budget will soon be introduced to the Michigan Legislature and, per the Michigan Constitution, must be adopted into law by October 1st. 2024.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org