A quarter of Ann Arbor's light fleet vehicles are now electric

The City of Ann Arbor has reached a new sustainability milestone. A quarter of the city-owned light fleet are electric vehicles.

The light fleet now includes 53 electric vehicles to be used by city inspectors and staff. The transition is part of the city’s larger A2Zero plan, which aims for community-wide carbon neutrality by 2030.

Simi Barr is a senior analyst for Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations. He says the city plans to continue expanding the electric vehicle fleet in the coming years.

“We have goals for our municipal operations, as well to electrify the fleet and decarbonize operations, and part of that falls into vehicle procurement."

However, Barr says the transition towards electrifying the city’s heavy fleet, including forklifts and other utility vehicles, is a slower process because there are fewer options available for purchase.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org