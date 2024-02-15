Saline voters deciding potential charter changes on February 27th ballot

Voters in Saline will have two ballot questions on the upcoming presidential primary election.

The amendments being voted on this month clean up language in the Saline City Charter to be consistent with state law and remove references to councilmen instead of council members.

Proposal 1 would also remove the requirement that public notices be published in a newspaper and instead require them to be posted on the city’s website.

City Manager Colleen O’Toole says accommodations are still being made for anyone without web access.

“We still do post all of our information at our facility, and we have an FYI newsletter that gets mailed out to everyone quarterly with their utility bills that has information about upcoming meetings."

The second proposal eliminates a provision in the charter that allows a council seat to be vacated if a council member misses three consecutive meetings without an excused absence. O’Toole says that is also to be consistent with state law.

Early in-person voting begins on Saturday, February 17th. Election day is Tuesday, February 27.

