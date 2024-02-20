Information sessions on rural solar farming open to Washtenaw County residents

Informational meetings on rural solar farms will be held into March, with the first tomorrow at 7 PM at the Manchester Township Hall.

The informational series titled: “Rural Solar: The Good, the Bad and the Trade-Offs” will be open to Washtenaw County residents in the coming weeks. It’s an educational collaboration between the University of Michigan’s Graham Sustainability Institute and the Washtenaw County Conservation District.

The sessions intend to demystify the environmental and financial impacts of solar farming and evaluate the possible benefits and disadvantages of the investment for farmland owners.

Future meetings will be held at the Freedom Township Hall in Manchester on March 18th at 7 PM and at the Bridgewater Township Hall in Manchester on March 21st at 6:30 PM.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org