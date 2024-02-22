Ann Arbor voters may be asked if they want a city-owned electric utility 

Ann Arbor voters could decide in November if they want to a create a city-owned electric grid that uses only renewable energy.

A plan was presented to the City Council this week that included creation of a Sustainable Energy Utility, or SEU.

Ann Arbor Sustainability Director Missy Stults says there are many places solar panels could be installed in the community for electricity production, like rooftops and city-owned land.

“The idea is everywhere we’ve got space is to really utilize that space to help provide local, clean, reliable energy.”



The Ann Arbor City Council asked staff to analyze electricity-related options and to make recommendations to help achieve its goal of being powering the whole city with renewable electricity by 2030.

If Council approves the question, it would go on the November ballot.

