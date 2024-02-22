© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Ann Arbor voters may be asked if they want a city-owned electric utility 

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 22, 2024 at 4:15 PM EST
Rooftop solar installation
Dennis Schroeder
/
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Rooftop solar installation

Ann Arbor voters could decide in November if they want to a create a city-owned electric grid that uses only renewable energy.

A plan was presented to the City Council this week that included creation of a Sustainable Energy Utility, or SEU.

Ann Arbor Sustainability Director Missy Stults says there are many places solar panels could be installed in the community for electricity production, like rooftops and city-owned land.

“The idea is everywhere we’ve got space is to really utilize that space to help provide local, clean, reliable energy.”

The Ann Arbor City Council asked staff to analyze electricity-related options and to make recommendations to help achieve its goal of being powering the whole city with renewable electricity by 2030.

If Council approves the question, it would go on the November ballot.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City Councilmissy stultsAnn Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovationssustainabilityrenewable energyutilitiesenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content