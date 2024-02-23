© 2024 WEMU
School Closing Information

It's the last weekend to vote early in the presidential primary elections

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Bowie
Published February 23, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Early voting map for Washtenaw County.
Washtenaw County
/
washtenaw.org
Early voting map for Washtenaw County.

Early voting is well underway throughout the state of Michigan and in Washtenaw County.

This is the last weekend Michigan residents will be able to vote early in the February 27th presidential primary. Expanding voting options has also meant expanding staffing.

Ed Golembiewski is the director of elections for Washtenaw County and says he’s grateful for the dedication poll workers have shown throughout the new process.

“We are really fortunate that many poll workers working at early voting sites have chosen to work multiple days and even all nine days of early voting."

Golembieski says utilization of early voting has picked up as the week has gone on, but he’s not seen any lines at polling locations. The most popular sites have been those in Ann Arbor, and the Washtenaw County Central voting site.

More information on early voting locations can be found here.

Taylor Bowie
Taylor Bowie joined WEMU as a reporter in October 2023.
