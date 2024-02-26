Washtenaw Road Commission to hold virtual meeting about Dexter Township intersection project

Dexter Township residents can learn about the planned closing of a prominent intersection for an upcoming construction project.

The intersection of North Territorial and Dexter Town Hall Roads has long been a hazard for motorists in the township. The Washtenaw County Road Commission will hold a virtual meeting tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. to discuss the project.

Assistant Director of Engineering Aaron Burkholz says the intersection has been a safety concern for some time.

“For any of the motorists that navigate this intersection, it’s a known sight distance issue for traffic coming off of Dexter Town Hall Road onto North Territorial Road.”

Construction is to begin on February 29th and is expected to last about 10-12 weeks. Access will only be allowed for residential traffic.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org