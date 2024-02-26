© 2024 WEMU
School Closing Information

Washtenaw Road Commission to hold virtual meeting about Dexter Township intersection project

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 26, 2024 at 10:04 AM EST
Pictured is the current condition of the N. Territorial Rd and Dexter Town Hall Rd intersection in Dexter Township.
Washtenaw County Road Commission
/
wcroads.org
Pictured is the current condition of the N. Territorial Rd and Dexter Town Hall Rd intersection in Dexter Township.

Dexter Township residents can learn about the planned closing of a prominent intersection for an upcoming construction project.

The intersection of North Territorial and Dexter Town Hall Roads has long been a hazard for motorists in the township. The Washtenaw County Road Commission will hold a virtual meeting tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. to discuss the project.

Assistant Director of Engineering Aaron Burkholz says the intersection has been a safety concern for some time.

“For any of the motorists that navigate this intersection, it’s a known sight distance issue for traffic coming off of Dexter Town Hall Road onto North Territorial Road.”

Construction is to begin on February 29th and is expected to last about 10-12 weeks. Access will only be allowed for residential traffic.

