New multi-family complex proposed in Superior Township

Superior Township has long been the home of mostly single-family subdivisions, but a proposed new development could bring some changes.

The project known as "Brookwood Superior" would be built on an 82-acre plot of what is now mostly farmland and wooded areas east of Leforge Road, just north of Ypsilanti.

What would be a new concept for Superior Township would be that the project would consist of multi-family buildings.

Township Planning and Zoning Administrator Laura Bennett says the plan is for 318 new units to be constructed.

“It is 194 stacked flats, so apartment style, 96 duplex units, and 28 town home units.”

Bennett says the developers have been very up front with their plans and met with area homeowners very early in the process, so they wouldn’t be facing late surprises.

The Superior Township Planning Commission will be reviewing the latest plans during its Wednesday evening meeting. A public hearing will be held March 18th.

