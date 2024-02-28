Augusta Township voters reject rezoning measure

Voters took issue with an ordinance passed by the Augusta Township Board in September of last year that rezoned over 33-acres of land from Agricultural Residential to Multiple Family Residential. By a better than two-to-one margin voters said no. The land is located on the northeast corner of Willis and Hitchingham Roads and while there would have been no financial impact to voters had they approved the change, it might have ultimately led to more future development. Voter turnout was just over 20-percent with nearly 71-percent rejecting the issue.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org