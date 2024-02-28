Public meeting on Ann Arbor's new Home Energy Rating Disclosure ordinance to be held tonight

The public is invited to learn more about Ann Arbor’s Home Energy Rating Disclosure, or “HERD” ordinance at an informational meeting tonight.

The ordinance requires homes that are for sale in Ann Arbor to include a “Home Energy Score” in the listing.

Julie Roth is the energy manager for Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability. She says the ratings can be useful information for prospective homebuyers, because it gives the buyer a better idea of how much utilities and water will cost.

“A Home Energy Score is a rating that’s been developed by the Department of Energy that lets people know about the energy efficiency of a building, similar to miles per gallon for a car."

The ordinance will not present any additional costs to homeowners; the City of Ann Arbor is offering a free Home Energy Rating. The ordinance will go into effect on March 12th.

The discussion will be held at the downtown Ann Arbor Library at 6 PM.

