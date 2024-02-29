Washtenaw County Health officials recommend measles vaccine following case in Oakland County

State health officials have confirmed a case of measles in Oakland County. It’s the first case in the state of Michigan since 2019.

Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease. A measles vaccine is available for children over the age of one.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia is the public information officer with the Washtenaw County Health Department. She says that because of the highly effective vaccine, measles is rare in the United States. However, as movements against vaccines have gained popularity, cases have reemerged.

“When vaccination rates get lower, then we have more people that can become sick easier. So, when you get a case imported from somewhere else where cases may be more common, then it can spread easily."

Ringler-Cerniglia says the case in Oakland County has been contained, but still encourages residents to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org