Tamara Garwood announces candidacy to replace retiring Ann Arbor judge

Ann Arbor Magistrate Tamara Garwood has officially tossed her hat into the ring to become the next Judge for the 15th District Court.

Garwood says she’s honored to announce her candidacy and says she’s committed to upholding the principles of justice fairness and compassion. She says her more than 25 years of legal experience makes her the ideal candidate to serve the community.

Garwood has been a magistrate in the 15th District in Ann Arbor for eight years. She serves as Vice President of the Michigan Association of District Court Magistrates and sits on the Board of Directors for the Washtenaw County/EMU Legal Resource Center.

She has lived in Ann Arbor for over 25 years and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Chief Judge Joseph Burke has announced his retirement in February.

Keene Moore is the other currently announced candidate for the position.

