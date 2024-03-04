Washtenaw Commissioner Hodge to discuss education policies and youth programs with the public

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners Chair Justin Hodge will be holding a townhall meeting tonight to talk to residents about some of the programs to help their families.

Hodge says the townhall will be an opportunity to hear about some of the work that he and the Commission have been working on, including the creation of financial empowerment centers and My Future Fund.

He says the fund is a children’s savings account program that provides money and support for Washtenaw County elementary school students for college and career training.

“There’s plenty of research that if you’re a kid and you grow up with a savings account for college, even if there isn’t a lot of money in it. By the time that you graduate, you’re still several times more likely to go on to some sort of post-secondary education.”

The meeting tonight runs from 6 PM– 7:30 PM at the Ypsilanti District Library on Whittaker Rd.

