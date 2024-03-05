Washtenaw Health officials warn visitors to Trinity Health Ann Arbor of possible measles infection

The Washtenaw County Health Department is reporting a case of measles and alerting the public of possible exposure at one location.

Health officials say an adult male who had recently traveled internationally became ill after returning to Washtenaw County. He sought treatment on Friday at Trinity Health Ann Arbor, formally known as St. Joe’s.

Since measles is very infectious, Communications and Promotion Administrator Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says anyone who was in the waiting and triage areas of the hospital last Friday, March 1st, from 10 AM to 1:30 PM should monitor themselves for symptoms for the next three weeks.

“There’s no ongoing threat, but when someone with measles—active measles—is in an (enclosed) air space, there’s potential for that spread basically for two hours after they have been in that air space.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says if you already have been properly vaccinated you should be immune except in very rare cases. She also says you were born before 1957 or already have had measles you are immune as well.

Symptoms include high fever, cough and a red, raised, blotchy rash.

