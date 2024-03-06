Ann Arbor City Council closes loophole left in rental ordinances 

Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously to close loopholes surrounding city ordinances intended to protect renters.

The reform updated language to the Right to Renew and Early Leasing Ordinance. The ordinance prevents landlords from sending renewal offers until 180 days after the lease has begun. Tenants also now have up to 30 days to make a final decision on the renewal.

Nick Kim is a member of the Ann Arbor Tenants Union. He says despite the original ordinances, landlords often promised a minimal rent increase, if tenants renew early.

“It prevents landlords from sending any annual renewable offers at all until six months essentially into the lease. The tenant can take their time with actually deciding. They have a chance to look for new housing before signing this renewal offer with the landlord."

Kim says the union is now looking to address unaffordable fees associated with rental waitlists.

