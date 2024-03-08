Washtenaw County residents want more funding for mental health services

Washtenaw County may consider giving mental health services its own millage funding source. Numerous residents asked commissioners Wednesday to separate mental health from the public safety millage.

The discussion came up as county officials presented the various millages that are coming up for renewal votes. A large group of residents told the commission for too long, the money that they thought would be going for mental health treatment is instead going to the sheriff’s office for other expenses.

Some commissioners agree. 8th District Commissioner Yousef Rabhi says when the millage was first proposed, most voters believed it would be used mostly for mental health programs.

“I want to understand how we can refine this millage and learn from our mistakes and make sure no more money is going to buying firearms for law enforcement officers from this millage.”

Several commissioners also added that they may need to refine the language of the Public Safety/Mental Health millage to see if it can be made clearer as to how the dollars are be spent.

