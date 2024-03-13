Request for new emergency operations center submitted to Ann Arbor City Council

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy wants the city to create a multi-use Emergency Operations Center.



Kennedy made the request to the City Council this week during a budget workshop where department heads presented their funding wish lists.

He says, for a city the size of Ann Arbor, they are at a deficit not having a turnkey EOC.

“Especially the last year, there were multiple incidences where that would have been beneficial for city staff to get together. We keep coming up with either natural or other incidents where that would be advantageous for us.”

Kennedy says the Emergency Operations Center building could also have other uses including for training for various departments. He is also asking the City Council for an additional ambulance and a new Fire Station 4 to replace the failing infrastructure.

