© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Request for new emergency operations center submitted to Ann Arbor City Council

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 13, 2024 at 6:15 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy speaks at an Ann Arbor City Council work session on March 11, 2024.
1 of 2  — Screenshot (1039).jpg
Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy speaks at an Ann Arbor City Council work session on March 11, 2024.
City of Ann Arbor / a2gov.org
Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney speaks at an Ann Arbor City Council work session on March 11, 2024.
2 of 2  — Screenshot (1035).jpg
Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney speaks at an Ann Arbor City Council work session on March 11, 2024.
City of Ann Arbor / a2gov.org

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy wants the city to create a multi-use Emergency Operations Center.
 
Kennedy made the request to the City Council this week during a budget workshop where department heads presented their funding wish lists.

He says, for a city the size of Ann Arbor, they are at a deficit not having a turnkey EOC.

“Especially the last year, there were multiple incidences where that would have been beneficial for city staff to get together. We keep coming up with either natural or other incidents where that would be advantageous for us.”

Kennedy says the Emergency Operations Center building could also have other uses including for training for various departments. He is also asking the City Council for an additional ambulance and a new Fire Station 4 to replace the failing infrastructure.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Fire Departmentmike kennedyAnn Arbor City Councilemergency responsefire servicesinfrastructure
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content