Ann Arbor concludes first Downtown Development Planning workshops

Ann Arbor’s first set of Downtown Planning Workshops saw hundreds of participants eager to share their thoughts on retail, transportation, and housing in downtown Ann Arbor. The meeting aimed to gather public feedback to inform the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

The public could participate in a series of activities, including adding commentary on development priorities, using color-coded stickers to express ideal commute times, and leaving feedback on new bikeway and transit projects.

Maura Thomson is the Executive Director of Ann Arbor's Downtown Development Authority. She says many residents were supportive of the city's goals to improve affordability, equity, and sustainability.

“The common threads are right in alignment with our city’s goals so, affordability, our really ambitious climate neutrality goals, and our vision zero goals."

Thomson says those who were unable to attend in-person will have another opportunity over the summer as the city continues to gather feedback. Folks can also provide feedback online through the Comprehensive Plan survey.

Brett Lenart is the planning manager for the Cty of Ann Arbor. He says the workshops acted as a one-stop-shop for the public to provide feedback and ask questions.

“All of these things are related: land-use patterns, the vision for the downtown and how it evolves over the coming decades is absolutely integral to the transportation system."

Lenart says the city is seeking all perspectives on the downtown development and is seeking feedback from those that live, work, and visit Ann Arbor.

