AAATA seeking public input on the future of ArborBike project materials

The Ann Arbor Area Transit Authority is seeking public comment on the future of a suspended Bikeshare program.

ArborBike was suspended in 2019 and plans to restart the project were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Ann Arbor Area Transit Authority says much of the equipment from the project is out-of-date and that they’ve spent $40,000 per month to store the obsolete materials.

The organization has proposed permanently halting the program and disposing of the old materials but is seeking public input on the possibility of transferring the older equipment and remaining grant requirements to another community or organization.

TheRide will host two virtual meetings to discuss the fate of the materials on March 19th at noon and 5PM.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org