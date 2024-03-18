Ann Arbor school board moves closer to naming next district superintendent

The Ann Arbor School Board heard Saturday from candidates to be the district’s next Superintendent.

Board members spoke to all the candidates via Zoom and asked them the same basic questions ranging from what initiatives they have led and how they would deal with the spread of misinformation to board and community relations.

Board President Torchio Feaster says they’re all great candidates with lots of experience and come from diverse backgrounds.

“We learned a lot. I personally have my favorite, and I’m looking forward to Wednesday night where we can move forward and either narrow it down to two or potentially resolve it if the board agrees that there’s one that stands above the rest.”

Feaster says and other board members say they also want to hear from the public regarding their impressions of the candidates before narrowing down the list.

