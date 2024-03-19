© 2024 WEMU
Ypsilanti Community Schools to purchase better software for tracking school buses

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 19, 2024 at 6:39 AM EDT
School Bus
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
School Bus

The Ypsilanti School Board on Monday approved purchasing a new software program that developers say will a better job developing and tracking school bus routes.

The district has used other systems before but wasn’t happy with how they worked, so the transportation office decided to look for something more advanced.

Transportation Director Annette Adams says the new system called Traversa, created by Tyler Technologies, will do a better job tracking buses, including allowing parents to know where their kids bus is located and when it will reach their stop.

“We have the app My Bus Stop, and we can constantly keep in contact, messaging through the app, and it connects through Power School to make sure the data is downloaded correctly.”

The district hopes to have the software and apps available in time for the new school year.

