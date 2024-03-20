Ann Arbor School Board to further narrow superintendent search

The Ann Arbor School Board will deliberate on the five potential superintendent candidates at tonight's meeting.

The board is looking to narrow the candidate pool at tonight's meeting. Andrew Cluley is a spokesperson for Ann Arbor Public Schools. He says if the school board is ready to commit to a candidate, they could make the decision tonight.

“The board may deliberate, and they may determine that there’s one top candidate that they really like, and then we would enter into negotiations with that one top candidate to become the next superintendent."

If the board is unsatisfied with the candidates, they can elect to re-start the search and reopen the application for candidates.

Also on the agenda is addressing the $25 million cut that needs to be made to next year's budget. The board will vote on authorizing potential layoffs.

The meeting is to start at 7PM.

