Linh Song will not seek reelection to Ann Arbor City Council

Ann Arbor Second Ward Council member Linh Song says she won’t be running for a second term this fall.

Song made her announcement Monday during the regular City Council meeting. She says, after eight years in office and her first four on the Library Board, she believes she can do more for Ann Arbor outside of government.

“While it would be interesting to consider running for the school board as a sort of triple threat in local government, I’ve decided I can be more effective organizing philanthropy and investing in affordable housing and justice work at both the local and state level.”

Fellow council members praised Song after she made her announcement. 4th Ward Democrat Jen Eyer says Song always speaks out for those who have been marginalized in our community and those who voices aren’t always heard at Council meetings.

CTN Ann Arbor provided the audio for this report.

Environmental policy expert Jon Mallek has announced his candidacy for the 2nd Ward seat and has the endorsement of Song.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org