Saline District Library set to begin $4 million renovation project this summer

Saline District Library plans to begin a $4 million renovation project this summer. The renovations include creating a drive-thru service window, installing more comfortable seating, and building new outdoor pavilion. The library intends to optimize space for patrons and based much of the plan on feedback from the community.

The renovations will be done in phases to keep part of the building open throughout the construction.

The Friends of the Saline District Library have committed $100,000 to the project. The remainder of the renovations will be paid for by the library. Representatives from the library say there will be no additional cost to taxpayers to finance the project.

