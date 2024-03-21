Ypsilanti City Council set to interview candidates for City Clerk position

The Ypsilanti City Council will be interviewing four candidates this evening who are seeking to become the next City Clerk.

All four of the candidates currently hold Deputy Clerk positions in municipalities around southeastern Michigan.

Lorrie Thomas has been Deputy Clerk in Ypsilanti, filling the clerk function since January.

The Council will also interview Tracey Boudreau, a Deputy Clerk in Dearborn; Landis Smith the Deputy Township Clerk of Superior Township, and Robin Underwood from Eastpointe.

The public will be allowed to comment both before and after the four are interviewed by Council members. Each interview is scheduled for 45 minutes.

The new City Clerk will replace Andrew Hellenga, who was named Ypsilanti City Manager in January.

The meeting begins at 6 PM at Ypsilanti City Hall.

