Two candidates remain in search for Ypsilanti's next City Clerk

The Ypsilanti City Council is moving closer to appointing a new City Clerk after interviewing two finalists last week.

The final two candidates both have Deputy Clerk experience. Lorrie Thomas has been a Deputy Clerk in Ypsilanti since January. She’s been performing clerk functions in the interim. The other candidate, Tracey Boudreau, is currently Deputy Clerk in Dearborn.

Two other final candidates dropped of the running last week. That led some on the City Council to ask if additional candidates should be interviewed, but Mayor Nicole Brown says that isn’t necessary.

“We had 19 original applicants. We whittled it down to those who rose to the top and met the qualifications we were looking for and invited them to interview. I think Council all gave input on the questions that we asked, the rubric that we would use, so it’s been a real collaborative approach, and I think it’s been going very well, actually.”



Brown says council members will fill in evaluation forms and likely decide on a final candidate during their April 2nd council meeting.

