Ypsilanti Police Advisory Commission to discuss staffing, mental health concerns

Ypsilanti’s Police Advisory Commission plans to discuss guidelines on how the Ypsilanti Police should address mental health concerns in the community and in the department.

Gail Wolkoff is the chair of the commission. She says residents have consistently raised concerns about mental health. She hopes the commission can further develop the department's partnership with Ypsilanti residents and encourages people to attend the meeting and voice their ideas and concerns about the department.

“We have a new chief. We’re getting a lot of new officers, creating a culture—a different culture—within the police department.”

Wolkoff also says progress is being made in regard to staffing shortages. Three officers joined the department last month, and Wolkoff anticipates more updates on the hiring process at tonight's meeting.

The commission will also discuss updating their policy on traffic stops for minor infractions. Wolkoff says the commission has considered other city’s policies on traffic stops, but ultimately wants to hear from community members.

“Taking out and creating some guidelines to work with the chief and the community for the pretextual stops.”

The commission meets at 7 PM at the Ypsilanti Council Chambers and via Zoom.

