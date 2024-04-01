Ann Arbor's new rules for collecting compost take effect this month

With the arrival of April, the City of Ann Arbor has restarted weekly curbside compost collection. But some changes have been made as to what can be picked up.

Beginning this year, only CMA-W certified compostable fiber products will be accepted for collection. That means many products with the BPI logo, along with bamboo and palm leaf materials, are no longer allowed.

Ann Arbor Communications Specialist Robert Kellar says if you aren’t sure what is compostable, just play it safe.

“If there is a doubt in your mind, it’s best to throw it out. Our processors don’t mask our choices, so if there is something that is supposed to be composted, it should be composted. But if there’s a doubt if it should be, it’s better to actually put it in the trash.”



The number of paper yard bags will expand to a limit of 20 per week in September. Pickup will run until early December.

