Ann Arbor 'Take Back the Night' rally to raise awareness about sexual violence, LGBTQ+ experiences

Ann Arbor’s Take Back the Night rally aims to uplift and support those that have experienced sexual violence.

The rally will begin on the University of Michigan’s campus and extend through the streets of Ann Arbor.

Beginning in 1978, Ann Arbor's Take Back the Night march broadly aimed to raise awareness about sexual violence. Now, the organization also aims to connect survivors with local resources and provide educational resources on more specific issues of sexual violence.

Courtney Banks is a University of Michigan student leader in the organization. She says, this year, the rally will also focus on the experiences of the LGBTQ community, featuring speakers on the topic.

“To talk about their experiences, bringing people with different identities into the rally. Bringing in new, updated information on the queer experience with sexual violence and really make that a focal point."

Pamela Swider is a community leader with the organization. She says the rally aims to minimize shame often associated with sexual violence, providing space for survivors to freely talk about their experiences.

“Uplifting survivors because the shame attached to sexual assault is what prevents progress and healing. And that means different things to different people."

The rally will be held today. Participants will gather at the Michigan Union ballroom at 6:30 PM, with the rally following at 7 PM.

