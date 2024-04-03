Tracey Boudreau officially selected as Ypsilanti City Clerk

The Ypsilanti City Council Tuesday night hired Tracey Boudreau to be the city’s new City Clerk.

Boudreau replaces former clerk Andrew Hellenga, who was named City Manager in January. She has served as the Deputy Clerk in Dearborn since 2020 and has extensive experience in the clerk’s office.

Mayor Nicole Brown says she was very impressed with Boudreau’s years on the job and her accomplishments while in Dearborn.

“I think that Tracey presented with an energy that we need in this community as well. I think that she was excited and eager to bring her expertise in what she already knows but also, you know, learn this community and help tp move us forward.”

Boudreau has been credited with creating and implementing new poll worker training programs in Dearborn as well as its new early voting program.

